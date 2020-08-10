UA to distribute 60,000 free masks to students

The University of Alabama plans to distribute approximately 60,000 masks to students across campus at the start of the fall semester, UA officials told The Crimson White on Saturday.

Each student moving on campus through Housing and Residential Communities will be issued 2 masks each during check-in.

During the first week of classes, masks will be given away at four campus hubs. They are available while supplies last, with a limit of 2 per student.

Masks will be given away at:

Bidgood Hall, Student Services Suite 10

Monday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gorgas Library, Campus Drive Entrance

Monday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 to Friday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Student Recreation Center, Front Desk

Monday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ferguson Student Center, Information Booth

Monday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Transportation Services will also give away masks at various bus stops, and they have also distributed masks to off-campus apartments.

The Crimson White requested information on whether the masks will be reusable or disposable and if there are further plans to distribute more masks throughout the semester. This story will be updated when those details are made available.