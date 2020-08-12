Calling all contributors: CW applications are open!

Contributor applications are now open for the 2020-2021 school year. We’re hiring photographers, videographers, writers, designers and copy editors for the upcoming year. Please check out these job descriptions for more information. Open positions are highlighted in yellow toward the bottom of the document.

To better accommodate students who are adjusting to an entirely different workflow, we’ll keep these applications open and hire on a rolling basis. But if your members want to start working off the bat, they’d need to make sure to turn in their application no later than next Monday, August 17.

About The CW:

We print a twice-weekly newspaper and produce daily online content for over 60,000 followers. Just this past year, our staff was called on by a number of news outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, The Chronicle of Higher Education and Time Magazine, to provide insight into UA events. We have broken national news, investigated injustice, and have garnered top awards for our coverage of the campus community.

Crimson White alumni have gone on to a number of successful careers inside and outside of the media world. Some of our current staff members have been published in or featured on national news outlets, and alumni have landed jobs at The New York Times, CNN, Time Magazine, Sports Illustrated, the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, The Chicago Tribune, AL.com, are teaching the next generation, are working in government, are writing books and are advocating for change on both wide and local scales.

Changes we’re making:

You might be wondering what the CW will look like this year, and that’s definitely a fair question. We’ve been working all summer to make a smooth transition to online, since we will not be printing in the fall. This year, you’ll see a bolstered presence on social media, a couple new newsletters, and a few digital special editions along the way (Have you seen Horizons? If not, check it out!).

We also have been working hard to create structural, sustainable and needed change within our newsroom. Over the next couple months, we’ll finalize a series of initiatives to improve diversity and inclusion among our staff, ranging from tailored training, style changes, and mentorship opportunities.

Even though school will look a lot different this year, we’re counting on our contributors more than ever. Who else will hold the University accountable in times of rapid change? Who else will make sure students stay connected in times where we need community the most?

Who we’re looking for:

Ideally, contributors should have some familiarity with news media. But, many of our staff members are not journalism majors, and we smile upon applicants with diverse educational backgrounds. We’re looking for strong writers, photographers, visual artists and data whizzes who see student journalism as a way to work toward a safer and more equitable campus.

In this time of restructuring, we’re especially looking for applicants who are aware of our newsroom’s weak spots, are open to critique and change, and are willing to create new possibilities within the field and on our campus. Students from underrepresented social, ethnic and economic backgrounds are not only welcomed, but strongly encouraged to apply.

Have questions? Don’t be shy. Reach out to Editor-in-Chief Rebecca Griesbach at editor@cw.ua.edu with any comments, concerns, general inquiries, tea (piping or stale), puppy pics, or any other creative and brilliant ideas.