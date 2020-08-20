Case Counts: Here’s how the city, state and University responded to COVID-19

The abrupt end of the 2020 spring semester left the future of on-campus studies in question.

Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in Tuscaloosa County has reached over 4,500, and students are returning to The University of Alabama. They are expected to follow new health and safety guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and testing negative for the virus before attending classes.

This return to campus has only been confirmed since mid-June. As the virus spreads, the University altered plans for classes, graduation and sports in the name of safety.

Here is a timeline of how the University responded to the outbreak of COVID-19:

Feb 1

The University alerts international students to expanded travel ban

March 4

University cancels all UA-affiliated international travel

March 9

The University advises against domestic travel

March 11

The University notifies students and faculty to prepare to transition to online-only classes

March 12

The SEC announces cancellation of Men’s Basketball Tournament, suspends all regular season competition

The City of Tuscaloosa cancels public events held on city property

The University prepares to transition to online-only/alternate classes

Spring break extended to March 30

March 13

Governor Kay Ivey announces state of emergency in Alabama

Six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, one in Tuscaloosa

Alabama football suspends spring football practice until further notice

President Donald Trump declares COVID-19 national emergency

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox declares state of emergency

March 14

12 cases confirmed in Alabama; two in Tuscaloosa

March 15

22 cases confirmed in Alabama; three in Tuscaloosa

March 17

Alabama Department of Public Health suspends public gatherings, dining out in Tuscaloosa and neighboring counties

Maddox mandates three-week ban on public gatherings

March 18

Spring semester will remain online, commencement cancelled

March 26

The University offers to refund housing, parking, dining and graduation fees

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 20

March 27

Ivey orders statewide closure of non-essential businesses until April 17

The University announces pass/fail grading option for undergraduate students

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 22

April 3

The University confirms four employees, three students diagnosed with COVID-19

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 41

April 8

All UA summer courses to be taught online or in a remote format

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 85

April 15

Bama Bound orientation to be held virtually

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 131

May 22

Task force created to create safe plan for students, faculty and staff to return to campus for fall semester

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 464

June 11

UA System releases health and safety plan for fall return

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 1,070

July 17

The University announces students must test for virus within two weeks before returning to campus

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 2,994

August 4

Maddox declares second state of emergency

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 3,984

August 10

The University plans to distribute 60,000 free masks to students

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 4,230

August 19

Classes begin

Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 4,524

Data: Alabama Department of Public Health