Case Counts: Here’s how the city, state and University responded to COVID-19
August 20, 2020
The abrupt end of the 2020 spring semester left the future of on-campus studies in question.
Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in Tuscaloosa County has reached over 4,500, and students are returning to The University of Alabama. They are expected to follow new health and safety guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and testing negative for the virus before attending classes.
This return to campus has only been confirmed since mid-June. As the virus spreads, the University altered plans for classes, graduation and sports in the name of safety.
Here is a timeline of how the University responded to the outbreak of COVID-19:
Feb 1
- The University alerts international students to expanded travel ban
March 4
- University cancels all UA-affiliated international travel
March 9
- The University advises against domestic travel
March 11
- The University notifies students and faculty to prepare to transition to online-only classes
March 12
- The SEC announces cancellation of Men’s Basketball Tournament, suspends all regular season competition
- The City of Tuscaloosa cancels public events held on city property
- The University prepares to transition to online-only/alternate classes
- Spring break extended to March 30
March 13
- Governor Kay Ivey announces state of emergency in Alabama
- Six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, one in Tuscaloosa
- Alabama football suspends spring football practice until further notice
- President Donald Trump declares COVID-19 national emergency
- Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox declares state of emergency
March 14
- 12 cases confirmed in Alabama; two in Tuscaloosa
March 15
- 22 cases confirmed in Alabama; three in Tuscaloosa
March 17
- Alabama Department of Public Health suspends public gatherings, dining out in Tuscaloosa and neighboring counties
- Maddox mandates three-week ban on public gatherings
March 18
- Spring semester will remain online, commencement cancelled
March 26
- The University offers to refund housing, parking, dining and graduation fees
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 20
March 27
- Ivey orders statewide closure of non-essential businesses until April 17
- The University announces pass/fail grading option for undergraduate students
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 22
April 3
- The University confirms four employees, three students diagnosed with COVID-19
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 41
April 8
- All UA summer courses to be taught online or in a remote format
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 85
April 15
- Bama Bound orientation to be held virtually
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 131
May 22
- Task force created to create safe plan for students, faculty and staff to return to campus for fall semester
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reaches 464
June 11
- UA System releases health and safety plan for fall return
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 1,070
July 17
- The University announces students must test for virus within two weeks before returning to campus
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 2,994
August 4
- Maddox declares second state of emergency
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 3,984
August 10
- The University plans to distribute 60,000 free masks to students
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 4,230
August 19
- Classes begin
- Tuscaloosa County COVID-19 cases reach 4,524
Data: Alabama Department of Public Health