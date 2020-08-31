GALLERY: Alabama student-athletes lead Black Lives Matter march

Hundreds of Alabama student-athletes and coaches from all of the sports teams marched from the Mal Moore Athletic Complex to Foster Auditorium to protest police brutality against Black Americans and to support the Black Lives Matter Movement. Athletes, coaches and university officials spoke to a crowd of student-athletes and others from the UA community who supported the march. Speakers included: running back Najee Harris, linebacker Jarez Parks, offensive lineman Chris Owens, Nick Saban, university president Stuart Bell, athletic director Greg Byrne, and the university’s vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion G. Christine Taylor.