Quarantine Q&As: What isolation was like for three UA students

In times as uncertain as these, some students wanted to believe that The University of Alabama would have their backs. However, that was not the case for three COVID-19 positive students who have been relocated to Burke West, they said. While participating in interviews with The Crimson White earlier this month, these students mentioned faulty hotlines, poor testing protocol and shoddy amenities. Two students chose to remain anonymous due to their affiliation with university organizations.

A sophomore majoring in elementary education

Q: When did you get tested and when did you get your results?

A: “I was tested on Thursday, Aug. 27 and I got my results the same day at the Coleman Coliseum.”

Q: How was your testing experience at the Coliseum?

A: “The Coliseum is understaffed, overworked, poorly managed, and it just represents how UA does not know how to run our school. I’m sorry for saying that but it’s true.”

Q: What makes you say that?

A: “We were all clumped together. It did not matter whether or not you made an appointment – they clumped all walk-ins and appointments together. We were not socially distanced at all.”

Q: So, if you were not socially distanced, were you still wearing masks?

A: “Some people were, some people weren’t, and the lady that was in charge kept pulling down her mask. It was just very poorly managed.”

Q: Are you experiencing any symptoms right now and if so what are they?

A: “Yes I am. I have a fever, a cough, fatigue, muscle aches, sore throat. Basically nine out of the eleven symptoms.”

Q: What dorm did you live in prior to being moved and how do you feel about being moved?

A: “Pres 2. I understand being moved. I know there’s no other choice to doing it, so I’m not too angry about being moved.”

Q: What are some obvious discrepancies between your previous dorm and the one you are located in right now?

A: “I mean obviously there are many discrepancies between Burke and Pres. because Pres. is a suite-style. At Burke, there is a shower that doesn’t work. The fridges in the room sometimes don’t work. It’s very stuffy in here and is just very different from Pres.

Q: Do you believe that you have followed all precautionary measures to the best of your ability?

A: “Yes, I stayed in my room the majority of the time. On Monday, the farthest place I went was my kitchen. On Tuesday, I went to class for fifteen minutes, then stayed in my room the entire day. Wednesday, stayed in my room the entire day, and then Thursday I got tested. I never saw anyone and somehow I still got COVID.”

Q: Overall, how would you describe how the University is handling the rising cases?

A: “I feel like they’re trying but they are not doing a well enough job. Housing is overwhelmed and the hotline does nothing.”

________________________________________________________________

Kennedy Sayre, a freshman majoring in biology

Q: When did you get tested and when did you get your results?

A: “I got tested on Friday, Aug. 28 at 2:45 p.m. and I got my results back before 3:30 p.m.”

Q: Are you experiencing any symptoms?

A: “Not yet.”

Q: Not yet? Do you believe you are going to experience any symptoms?

A: “I mean today I’ve had a headache pretty much all day, and my throat has hurt a little bit, but I don’t know if it’s because of corona or not.”

Q: What dorm did you live in prior to being moved and how do you feel about being moved?

A: “Well, I lived in Blount so I shared a suite so it makes sense. It sucks but it makes sense.”

Q: What are some obvious discrepancies between your previous dorm and the one you are located in now?

A: “In Blount, I had my own bathroom that I shared with one other person. In here it’s community bathrooms and showers. There’s not that many showers and one doesn’t work.”

Q: Do you believe that you have followed all precautionary measures to the best of your ability?

A: “Yeah. I didn’t leave that much, and I almost never stayed to sit and eat food anywhere. I had only been to two classes. We were pretty spaced out and had on masks the whole time. I have no idea how I got COVID.”

Q: Overall, how would you describe how the University is handling the rising cases?

A: “Well, I tried to call the hotline, but the hotline doesn’t answer you. The hotline doesn’t give you a person to talk to. You just have to leave your name and number, and it isn’t a leave your name and number type of situation. I submitted forms online and called people, but nobody picked up. The only thing that actually got me in contact with someone was telling my RA and he called somebody directly with my name and information.”

________________________________________________________________

A senior majoring in psychology

Q: When did you get tested and when did you get your results?

A: “I got tested on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and I got my results back on Thursday, Aug. 27.”

Q: Where did you get tested?

A: “Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue had a free drive-thru testing center, so I just stopped by there on Tuesday.”

Q: So, that means you were positive for two days before you got your results back?

A: “Yes.”

Q: Are you experiencing any symptoms?

A: “No. Initially, I thought I was experiencing symptoms and I described it as an off feeling, but looking back I believe that may have been anxiety over possibly having the virus.”

Q: What dorm did you live in prior to being moved and how do you feel about being moved?

A: “I live in the Riverside area. I wasn’t excited about having to move because I feel like I could have done what I’m doing here in my own room and not endanger my roommates, and even after being in the dorm with both of them they tested negative.”

Q: What are some obvious discrepancies between your previous dorm and the one you are located in now?

A: “Obviously, I chose to live in a suite-style dorm because I like being able to interact with my roommates on my own terms and then be able to go back to my private bedroom whenever I’d like. Since Burke is a traditional-style dorm, this is not something that I would choose on my own. I also find it kind of odd that they’re putting people who tested positive for coronavirus together. Luckily, my roommate is asymptomatic as well.”

Q: Do you believe that you have followed all precautionary measures to the best of your ability?

A: “Yes, I do believe so. I wore my mask anytime I was with anyone. I sanitized regularly, and then I also tried to practice social distancing. I believe what ultimately led me to contract the virus was being around people who were not following the rules.”

Q: Overall, how would you describe how the University is handling the rising cases?

A: “I would honestly say I’m not very impressed with the way the University is handling the rising cases. From the outside, it seemed like they were doing what they could, but after contracting the virus and seeing the system they have for people who test positive I am very much not impressed. I believe the system is not well put together. We’re supposed to receive case managers upon testing positive, and it’s been five days and I still do not have a case manager.”

________________________________________________________________

The University response

As of Friday, Sept. 18, there were 14 students in isolation at Burke West, which has an available occupancy of 288. More than 2,100 UA students have recovered from the virus and have been able to return to their dorms and apartments, UA spokesperson Monica Watts said in an email to The Crimson White.

Watts said that the hotline issue was resolved on Sept. 8 under the direction of the Bruno Event group. According to Watts, the COVID-19 hotline is now fully staffed with experienced call center personnel “who handle the volume of calls without delay.”

“We are constantly evaluating our efforts to better serve students, and appreciate any feedback about how we can continue to refine our Health and Safety plan,” Watts said.