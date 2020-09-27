Opinion: Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville need to debate

Recently the Tommy Tuberville campaign accused Sen. Doug Jones of reflecting the values of California and New York but not “Alabama values.” What are Alabama values as opposed to Illinois values, Montana values, New Mexico values, Rhode Island values, Missouri values?

I often hear Alabama politicians playing the “Alabama values” card. It would enlighten me, as an Alabama voter, to know what those values are to help guide me in the voting booth.

If Alabama alone has these values, since so many politicians here invoke them, what are they? Love of family? No, since I would bet that is a value in every state. Desire to help less fortunate individuals? No, that’s true of citizens of all states. Adhering to Christianity? No. as far as I know, every state has its share of Christians. Brotherly love and hospitality? No. My vocation took me to many states, and I found citizens in all those states to be at least on par with Alabama on warm welcomes and friendliness.

So, if the opposition is determined to accuse Jones of lacking “Alabama values,” perhaps they should make it clear to voters which values he lacks. I would suggest that the work the senator did in prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers reflects far greater values than anything Tuberville has done. I am anxious to find out about those values Tuberville possesses that Jones lacks. It would help voters, so as a public service, I hope that will be in future campaign ads.

The Tuberville campaign says Jones takes his marching orders from Sen. Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Jones, tough enough to fight for justice (another Alabama value?) takes marching orders from nobody. Tuberville has said in essence that he will take his marching orders from Trump. I don’t remember Tuberville or President Donald Trump fighting for social justice.

I hope Tuberville will agree to debate Jones. We voters know nothing about Tuberville’s knowledge of national and international affairs. Debates could actually be good for him since they would show voters the breadth of his knowledge. A university wouldn’t hire a coach without first seeing that he knew a lot about football. Serving as a senator is of course more important than being a coach. We need to give Tuberville an opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge necessary to be a good senator for Alabama.

Last, it seems Tuberville suggests he will go along with Trump, assuming his re-election, on everything. He has said he thinksTrump was sent by God. I do not understand how a candidate espousing “Alabama values” could say that a man who cruelly and publicly mocks a physically-challenged reporter, who refers to s—hole countries, brags about grabbing women in their nether regions, calls women “ugly” and “pigs,” could have been sent by God. I hope those are not what Tuberville suggests are “Alabama values.” Those fly in the face of what I learned growing up in church (Missouri and Illinois values). Surely God could have found a more Godly man to represent him.

Stephen Cary is a professor emeritus of music at the University of Alabama.