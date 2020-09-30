University cancels spring break, extends winter break

The University of Alabama announced the Spring 2021 semester will start on Jan. 13, one week later than originally planned, to allow 12 days between New Year’s Day and the beginning of classes. This announcement, sent in a campus-wide email, confirmed that in-person classes and on-campus residency will be available.

However, spring break for the college will be cancelled to ensure that COVID-19 is not spread by students traveling and bringing the virus to campus upon return. Classes will be cancelled on March 15 as a mid-semester wellness and study day.

The last day for students to drop a class without receiving a “W” on their transcript will be on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The University will continue to enforce established public health policies such as requiring face coverings and social distancing. Staff, faculty and students will be encouraged to report potential COVID-19 cases and be subject to quarantine and isolation leave of absence if infected by the virus.

Faculty and staff at higher risk who are concerned about their health and safety can contact UA Human Resources for questions and accommodation requests.

Other important days for the spring 2021 semester are MLK Jr. Day on Jan. 18 and Honors Day on April 9. Event dates that have been scheduled are Honors Week from April 5 to April 9, final exams week will start on April 26 through 30, and commencement ceremonies will be from April 30 to May 1.