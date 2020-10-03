Alabama will put the pressure on A&M

In episode 3 of “The Pregame Presser,” Shaun and Plant are back and ready to analyze what could happen on both sides of the ball when Alabama meets Texas A&M in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mac Jones will feel the pressure and A&M’s Kellen Mond’s going to have a hard time getting out from under the watchful eyes of Dylan Moses. Plus: Shaun and Plant pick their winners for Saturday’s biggest games.

Listen to episode 3, “The Big Game Exam,” on Soundcloud and Apple Podcasts.