University+provides+free+flu+shots+for+campus+community

In September, the College of Community Health Sciences began its ninth annual campus-wide effort to vaccinate students, faculty and staff against the flu. The quadrivalent flu vaccine, which protects against four different viruses, is free to students, faculty, staff and spouses.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that influenza was the eighth leading cause of death in the United States in 2017 and has been responsible for between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths annually in the last decade. Influenza is also responsible for between 9 million to 45 million illnesses each year and 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations each year.

A UA News release said the program is designed to make getting a flu shot convenient in order to keep the University community safe from the flu.

“When enough people are vaccinated, it is more difficult for the virus to spread and that means everyone is less likely to get the flu,” said Richard Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences.

In light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the University, Friend said protecting the community against the flu “has never been as important as now.”

Students can receive their immunizations at locations around campus or at the Student Health Center until Nov. 3. Faculty and staff can receive their immunizations at these locations or at University Medical Center’s Faculty-Staff Clinic. Students and faculty must present their CWID. Insurance is not required.

Find out where you can receive a free flu shot here.