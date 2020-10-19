Oct.+19+is+the+last+day+to+register+to+vote

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is Monday, Oct. 19 at 11:50 p.m.

To register in person, visit the county’s board of registrars and do so before the business closes for the work day.

To register in person, visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

To register by mail, prospective voters must postmark their request by Oct. 19 to the Tuscaloosa County Absentee Election Manager’s office at 714 Greensboro Avenue Rm 214, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35401.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29 and the last day to turn in absentee ballots is Nov. 2 by 5 p.m.

An absentee ballot returned by mail must be postmarked no later than the day prior to the election, Nov. 2, and received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon on election day, Nov. 3.

To check your voter registration status and find your polling place, visit the Alabama Secretary of State website and enter your name and birthdate.

The Office of the Secretary of State can be reached at 334-242-7200 and the Elections Division can be reached at 334-242-7210.