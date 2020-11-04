We canvassed polling stations across Tuscaloosa today. Here’s what we saw.

Tuscaloosa polling stations saw droves of early-morning voters.

Voters faced a range of wait times at polling stations across Tuscaloosa on Election Day. On- and off-campus locations saw some of the highest wait times in the early morning when polls opened at 7 a.m., with some voters waiting up to three hours to cast their ballots. 

 Around Campus

Campus polling stations, like several off-campus stations, saw long lines in the early morning, with students casting their votes before early classes and work. 

But around mid-morning and early afternoon, campus polling stations didn’t see much action from student voters. 

Mid-Town

At 8 a.m., lines snaked down Hargrove Road while District 4 voters – some clad with lawn chairs – waited to cast their ballot at Grace Presbyterian Church. A polling supervisor said that early-morning voters may have waited two hours, while wait times in mid-morning averaged about 30 minutes. 

John Barker, captain of the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Department, was tasked with picking up polling rosters at around 15 locations. Around 10 a.m, he said he’d seen “the longest lines” in four years on the job.

Grace Presbyterian is located in the center of town. A few off-campus students showed up to this station, but most people in line were local residents. Narrow sidewalks made it difficult for passersby to social distance, which made some voters nervous.

North and West Tuscaloosa

North of the river, voters likely faced the highest wait times at Church of the Highlands. Before noon, voters were waiting upwards of two to three hours to cast their votes. 

By noon, lines at the Northport Community Center were gone and poll workers had counted nearly 1,000 votes. Here’s some footage of early-morning lines: 

The Bobby Miller Activity Center in West Tuscaloosa also saw long lines around 8 a.m. But lines had subsided by the afternoon.

People are parking anywhere they can at Bobby Miller Activity Center in Tuscaloosa. –> https://bit.ly/35Z4C1x

Posted by WBRC FOX6 News on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

 

