Election Updates: Tuberville wins Senate seat
Polls have closed, and the results are coming in. Keep coming back for more live coverage of tonight’s local and presidential races.
9:10 p.m. – Tuberville wins Senate seat
The Associated Press has called the Alabama senatorial race for Tommy Tuberville.
31% of the estimated vote total has been reported.
7:32 p.m. – Trump wins Alabama
The Associated Press has called the Alabama presidential race for Donald Trump.
Less than 1% of the estimated vote total has been reported.
7 p.m. – Polls close in Alabama
Polling stations in Tuscaloosa ranged in wait times, with some voters facing up to four hours in line. Check out our polling coverage below:
