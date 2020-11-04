Election Updates: Tuberville wins Senate seat

Polls have closed, and the results are coming in. Keep coming back for more live coverage of tonight’s local and presidential races.

9:10 p.m. – Tuberville wins Senate seat

The Associated Press has called the Alabama senatorial race for Tommy Tuberville.

31% of the estimated vote total has been reported.

7:32 p.m. – Trump wins Alabama

The Associated Press has called the Alabama presidential race for Donald Trump.

Less than 1% of the estimated vote total has been reported.

7 p.m. – Polls close in Alabama

Polling stations in Tuscaloosa ranged in wait times, with some voters facing up to four hours in line. Check out our polling coverage below: