Leaving campus for break? Here’s how to get tested
The University of Alabama is offering free exit testing to those students who want it before leaving campus for the Thanksgiving and winter breaks.
This new option joins COVID-19 exposure and symptomatic testing available to UA students, as well as sentinel testing.
Weekday exposure, symptomatic and exit testing are currently available at Coleman Coliseum at these dates and times:
- Now through Nov. 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 16-20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 23-24: 9 a.m. to noon
Appointments for testing can be scheduled online. Students need to bring their ACT card, CWID and a driver’s license or government-issued ID.
Starting Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, weekday exposure, symptomatic and exit testing will be available at the East Campus Storm Shelter at these dates and times:
- Nov. 30-Dec. 4: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dec. 7-11: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the UA COVID-19 Hotline at 205-348-2819.