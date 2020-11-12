UA to maintain on-campus services after Nov. 20

Though students will be transitioning to online learning starting Nov. 20, the University plans to maintain normal operations until Dec. 18.

Multiple services, like the dining halls, libraries, the Counseling Center and the Student Recreation Center and more will still be available for students to access.

Libraries will remain open through Dec. 18. except on Nov. 26-28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hours may vary depending upon location. The UA Libraries website lists daily hours of operations for all locations.

Some dining facilities will remain open with hours for these locations listed on the Bama Dining website.

The Student Recreation Center (SRC) will continue with regular hours until Nov. 21. The hours of operation after Nov. 21 may change and will be posted on the website. The SRC will resume regular hours of operation Jan. 11.

The Robert E. Witt Student Activity Center will be closed Nov. 20 and reopen with regular hours on Jan. 11.

The Student Health Center and Pharmacy will revert to summer hours on Nov. 20. The pharmacy will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Supe Store on Bryant Drive will be open through Dec. 20. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The Ferguson Center Supe Store will be open through Dec. 18 with weekday hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Saturday hours may vary due to home football games. Daily hours of operations will be updated on the Supe Store website.

COVID-19 testing for students, as well as exit testing, will still be available. Testing locations and hours are updated on the healthinfo.ua.edu website.