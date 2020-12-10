2,000 graduates to participate in Saturday’s four commencement ceremonies

UA will hold Fall Commencement this weekend. More below: https://t.co/MZkBhHRiwR — The Crimson White (@TheCrimsonWhite) December 10, 2020 ICYMI: It was a busy weekend on campus, with nine commencement ceremonies to celebrate our 2020 spring + summer grads!! 🎉 We're grateful to have had the opportunity to recognize these dedicated students + their accomplishments. Moments from the weekend ↓ #BamaGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/yVM0ghRsFC — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) August 4, 2020

More than 2,000 graduates are expected to be in attendance at the University’s fall commencement ceremonies this Saturday in Coleman Coliseum.

To limit the number of people at each event and ensure the health and safety of attendees, the University will host four ceremonies with a maximum of 530 graduates at each.

Every graduate is allowed up to four guests. If all graduates attend and use all the allocated guest tickets, attendance will roughly mirror the attendance of recent sporting events in Coleman.

Precautions will be taken to meet local COVID-19 guidelines. Makss are required for guests and graduates, and the coliseum will be sanitized between the ceremonies.

“The December ceremonies will follow the same model UA used to facilitate nine safe and successful commencement exercises in August,” according to a UA press release.

August commencement exercises included both spring and summer graduates.

Eleven UA football players are expected to participate in the 6 p.m. ceremony after Saturday’s game at Arkansas.