Relentless finish leads to road win for women’s basketball

Alabama women’s basketball kept its winning streak alive in its first away game of the season.

The Crimson Tide (4-0) left Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. on Dec. 5 with a 76-72 win over Oklahoma State (2-1).

Oklahoma State got off to a hot start, leading Alabama 22-11 after the first quarter. But Alabama managed to cut the Cowgirl’s lead by three in the second and third quarters. The Cowgirls still held an eight-point advantage, 61-53, over the Crimson Tide at the start of the fourth quarter.

Alabama struggled last season to keep its momentum in the fourth quarter. But that wasn’t the case Saturday afternoon.

Alabama dominated the fourth quarter the way Oklahoma State dominated the first quarter, outsourcing the Cowgirls 23-11. Alabama captured the final lead of the game with two-and-a-half minutes left on the clock, thanks to a three-pointer from junior Hannah Barber that put the Crimson Tide ahead 68-65. Alabama was able to get to this point through three layups, which opened up the rest of the court, and a lot of time in the paint.

Three-pointers sealed the deal for Alabama. Both the Crimson Tide and Cowgirls shot above 40% behind the arc, but Alabama made 12 three-pointers compared to Oklahoma State’s five. Senior forward Jasmine Walker made half of Alabama’s three-pointers with additional contributions from Barber, junior guard Megan Abrams and sophomore guard Ahriahna Grizzle.

The Alabama defense kept itself out of foul trouble, unlike Oklahoma State, which proved vital down the stretch of the game. Alabama made 18 points from free throws while Oklahoma State only made three.

Barber scored a career high of 22 points along with collecting five assists, three rebounds, causing two turnovers and going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. Barber played 31 of the 40 minutes in the game and finished with 44.4% behind the arc.

Walker and Abrams were the other two players along with Barber to score in double digits. Walker led the team in points scored for the third time this season with 24 points and has scored at least 20 points in each of the four games played thus far. Both Walker and Abram were two rebounds shy of posting a double-double.

Senior forward Ariyah Copeland collected a team high of 10 rebounds Saturday afternoon. This was her third straight game with double-digit rebounds. Copeland scored eight points, created a turnover and had a block.

Senior Jordan Lewis did not make an appearance against Oklahoma State. This was her second straight missed game.