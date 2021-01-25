Cultured | Jeffrey & Leah decide to stan Sabrina Carpenter

The Crimson White has a new podcast.

Check out “Cultured,” the culture desk podcast about all things media, all things popular and all things campus. In this introductory episode, hosts Jeffrey Kelly and Leah Goggins survey each other’s taste in television, music and movies, finishing the show up with a game for those invested in celebrity baby names.

Find “Cultured” on our website, and soon on Apple Podcasts.

Listen on Capstone Voices: