Cultured | Jeffrey & Leah decide to stan Sabrina Carpenter
Our assistant culture editor and managing editor introduce The Crimson White’s latest podcast about all things culture.
November 1, 2020
August 4, 2020
The Crimson White has a new podcast.
Check out “Cultured,” the culture desk podcast about all things media, all things popular and all things campus. In this introductory episode, hosts Jeffrey Kelly and Leah Goggins survey each other’s taste in television, music and movies, finishing the show up with a game for those invested in celebrity baby names.
Find “Cultured” on our website, and soon on Apple Podcasts.
Listen on Capstone Voices: