Calendar | Trivia, movies and lectures: How UA is celebrating Black History Month

Month-long Events

Find information on events and figures of Black history all month by following the UA Crossroads Civic Engagement Center and 1956 Magazine on Instagram.

African American Foodways: A History in Cookbooks

Feb.1 – May 31, Gorgas Library Pearce Foyer

Featuring items from the David Walker Lupton African American Cookbook Collection, this exhibit provides an overview of Black foodways as illustrated in cookbooks.

‘Stories of Black Families’ Exhibit

Feb. 1 – Feb. 28, Capstone Entrance of Gorgas Library

This exhibit features books and films in UA Libraries about Black families. The collection features memoirs and family histories along with poetry and fiction.

Speak Their Truth

Videos collected throughout February, Shown in Intercultural Diversity Center last week of February

Participants will submit a video reading written or spoken-word pieces from Black women throughout history. The readings will be posted to the Women and Gender Resource Center’s YouTube page and shown in the Intercultural Diversity Center during the last week of February.

Good Trouble: Civil Rights Past and Present

Feb. 2 – March 26, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 503 Main Ave, Northport. Registration for premiere night required.

The Kentuck Art Center’s exhibition features the work of Black Alabama artists to highlight Black voices, provide a space f to continue the conversation about the Civil Rights Movement and inspire change through visual storytelling. A premiere art night showcasing the gallery will be hosted on Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors must sign up by noon on Feb. 4 to attend.

Hallowed Grounds: Race, Memory, and The University of Alabama

Feb. 8 – Feb. 26, Gorgas House, Registration required

The Black Faculty and Staff Association Ambassadors have partnered with professor Hilary Green to lead the Hallowed Grounds tour this year. This tour is a byproduct of Green’s research on the history of slavery at the University and is open to current students, alumni, faculty, staff, community members and potential students. All tours begin at Gorgas House and those interested must sign up in advance.

Select Days:

Black History Month Trivia Night

Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m., Intercultural Diversity Center (Ferguson 2100), Registration required

The Intercultural Diversity Center will partner with the Women and Gender Resource Center to host a Black History Month trivia night. Register here.

“King: A Filmed Record”

Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m., Gorgas Library Camellia Room, Registration required

University Libraries will show “King: A Filmed Record, Part 1,” a documentary that follows King in his rise from regional activist to world-renowned leader of the civil rights movement. A discussion of the film, led by Lorraine Madway, associate dean for Special Collections with University Libraries, will be held afterwards. Register here.

Virtual Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival

Feb. 5 – Feb. 6, Facebook event

Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History and Reconciliation Foundation will collaborate with West Alabama Multicultural Alliance Inc to host the Virtual Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival. The festival will raise funds to support the foundation’s operations and the establishment of the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Museum.

Sankofa African American Museum

Feb. 8-11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Intercultural Diversity Center (Ferguson 2100), Registration required

Faculty/Staff Lecture: Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Student Lecture: Feb. 9 at noon

Walking Tour Recording: Feb. 10 at noon

The Intercultural Diversity Center will host the Sankofa African American Museum, an exhibit of hundreds of African American artifacts highlighting cultural and historical references. Register here or visit the DEI website for recordings after the event.

“The So-called Tuskegee Syphilis Study, COVID-19, and the Ethics of Trustworthiness”

Feb. 9, 12:15-1:15 p.m. via Zoom, Registration required

David Augustin Hodge Sr., associate director of Education for the National Center for Bioethics in Research and Healthcare at Tuskegee University, will present “The So-called Tuskegee Syphilis Study, COVID-19, and the Ethics of Trustworthiness.” The event is sponsored by the College of Community Health Sciences. Register here.

“Cuban Literature in the Age of Black Insurrection: Manzano, Plácido and Afro-Latino Religion”

Feb. 10, 3-4 p.m. via Zoom

University of South Alabama assistant professor of Spanish Matthew Pettwaywill present his recent book, “Cuban Literature in the Age of Black Insurrection: Manzano, Plácido and Afro-Latino Religion,” which argues that Black Cuban colonial authors subverted the symbols of Catholicism to create portrayals of African-inspired spirituality. To attend, contact professor Sarah Moody at stmoody@ua.edu

“Ubuntu” – How Our Actions are Interconnected

Feb. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. via Zoom, Registration required

The UA School of Social Work will host Mildred C. Joyner, president of the National Association of Social Workers and the John E. & Barbara S. Jacob Inaugural Endowed Professor at Howard University School of Social Work in Washington, DC. She will discuss the African phrase “ubuntu,” social and economic injustice, COVID-19 and the work of institutions. Register here.

National Inventors’ Day: Highlighting Black Inventors

Feb. 11, Noon-2 p.m., Intercultural Diversity Center (Ferguson 2100)

The Intercultural Diversity Center will give a presentation about national inventions created by African Americans.

“Moonlight” Virtual Screening

Feb. 12, 7 p.m., Registration required

The Intercultural Diversity Center will continue its virtual Spring 2021 Social Justice Movie Series with a screening of “Moonlight” to commemorate Black History Month. Register here.

Virtual Cooking Demonstration with Celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry

Feb. 16, 6 p.m. via Zoom

The Intercultural Diversity Center will host a cooking demonstration featuring celebrity chef Tiffany Derry. Derry is heavily involved in the culinary community with a focus on food access, education, gender and racial equity. Register here.

Focus on Civil Rights

Feb. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.

This is the first of a three-part series of teach-ins this spring sponsored by the UA Faculty Task Force on Creating a Commission on Race, Slavery and Civil Rights at The University of Alabama. Register here.

The Blackout: A Celebration of Black History and Culture

Feb. 18, 7-10 p.m., Ferguson Center Great Hall

Alabama Student Association will host performances of prose, poetry, dance, music and more.

Realizing the Dream Documentary/Media Archive

Feb. 23, 6 p.m. via Zoom

The event will feature key officials from Stillman College, Shelton State Community College, The University of Alabama and the Tuscaloosa Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Virtual Keynote: Isabel Wilkerson

Feb. 25, 6 p.m. via Zoom

The Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host Isabel Wilkerson to discuss her latest book and The New York Times bestseller, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Registration is required.

Inaugural Black History Month Scholar Bowl

Feb. 27, Registration required

The University of Alabama Black Faculty and Staff Association has partnered with UA’s Division of Student Life to host the Inaugural Intercollegiate Black History Scholar Bowl Competition. Stillman College, Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University have accepted the challenge.

9th Annual Tuscaloosa Africana Film Festival

Feb. 27 – 28 at 6 p.m.

This virtual series offers three films that can be accessed over 24 hours. For more information, contact Dr. Thad Ulzen or Bill Foster at 334-322-0824 or wm_foster@bellsouth.net.

BSU Week

Feb. 22-28

The Black Student Union (BSU) will host a variety of activities during its annual BSU Week. Community service will be held throughout the week. The organization will be collecting items in the BSU office for the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Monday, Feb. 22: BSU Got Talent, 7 p.m. on Instagram Live

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Painting with “Love,” 6:30 p.m. Sign-up sheets will go out two weeks before the event. All participants will pick up in the BSU office from 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Cooking Demonstration, 6 p.m. This event will be a collaboration between BSU and the Intercultural Diversity Center.

Thursday, Feb. 25: State of the Black Union (virtual), 5 p.m. Isabel Wilkerson, author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” virtual presentation. Alabama Student Association for Poetry, BAMA Bellas, and the Afro-American Gospel Choir will perform.

Friday, Feb. 26: “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child” virtual screening at 7 p.m. This will be a collaborative event with the Intercultural Diversity Center.