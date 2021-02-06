Overall COVID cases decline, sentinel numbers increase 

In its third update of the spring semester, the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard reported a decrease of over 100 in positive test results after two weeks of steady numbers. Since Jan. 29, 167 positive test results have been reported among students, faculty and staff.

Sentinel testing, which sampled 1,342 individuals this week, showed the highest positivity rate to date at about 4.5%. The sentinel program is random sampling of asymptomatic people to track the spread of the virus on campus.

The University planned to test 2.5% of the campus population each week through its sentinel testing program. After failing to hit its testing goal last semester, this week marked the first reporting period in which more than 1,000 members of the campus community were tested.

Isolation spaces on campus are at 8.3% occupancy, meaning 43 of the more than 500 available isolation spaces are available.