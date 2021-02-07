Cultured | Jeffrey & Leah bully reality show contestants
You can’t possibly think you’re going to find love on an ABC reality show, can you?
More stories from Jeffrey Kelly | @jeffkellyjr
January 31, 2021
January 24, 2021
More stories from Leah Goggins | @leahisonline
January 31, 2021
In episode three of “Cultured,” hosts Jeffrey Kelly and Leah Goggins talk reality television, iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show moments and Golden Globes nominees. Listen through our website or through Apple Podcasts.