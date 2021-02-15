Classes cancelled Monday, Feb. 15

The University will suspend normal operations tomorrow, Feb. 15, due to severe weather.

All classes, online and in-person, are cancelled, and campus buildings including the Student Recreation Center, the Student Health Center, University Medical Center and all campus libraries will be closed. Details about Bama Dining operations are located on the website.

Weather updates and safety information will be posted to the @UA_Safety Twitter account and sent to students, faculty and staff via UA Alerts.

In a virtual meeting Sunday evening, Mayor Walt Maddox said the Alabama Department of Transportation is deploying trucks to de-ice bridges. Warming stations and shelters are available. For more information, contact (205) 349-0150 or (205) 349-2121.