The SGA candidates have been announced. They’re unopposed again.

The Student Government Association has announced its executive candidates for the upcoming year. The official campaign period begins Monday, Feb. 22. All eight executive positions are uncontested.

President: Jill Fields

Executive Vice President: Sam Rickert

Vice President for Academic Affairs: Amanda Allen

Vice President for External Affairs: Madeline Martin

Vice President for Financial Affairs: Sullivan Irvine

Vice President for Student Affairs: Jack Steinmetz

Vice President for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion: Lauren Gilonske

Executive Secretary: Colin Marcum

The final candidate list will be posted on Friday, which is also the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election.

Presidential and candidate debates will take place on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in Russell Hall 159.

Election day is March 2. Read more about last year’s record-breaking race below.