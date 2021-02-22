The SGA candidates have been announced. They’re unopposed again.
This is the second year in a row that all executive candidates will run uncontested.
The Student Government Association has announced its executive candidates for the upcoming year. The official campaign period begins Monday, Feb. 22. All eight executive positions are uncontested.
President: Jill Fields
Executive Vice President: Sam Rickert
Vice President for Academic Affairs: Amanda Allen
Vice President for External Affairs: Madeline Martin
Vice President for Financial Affairs: Sullivan Irvine
Vice President for Student Affairs: Jack Steinmetz
Vice President for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion: Lauren Gilonske
Executive Secretary: Colin Marcum
The final candidate list will be posted on Friday, which is also the deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election.
Presidential and candidate debates will take place on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in Russell Hall 159.
Election day is March 2. Read more about last year’s record-breaking race below.
