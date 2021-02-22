Tuscaloosa+Action+organizes+relief+drive+for+Texas

Tuscaloosa Action is holding a relief drive on Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 3:30–5:30 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church for those affected by power and water shortages in Texas.

Donated supplies will be delivered to Austin Mutual Aid the following day by Darrin Griffin, an associate professor in the College of Communication and Information Sciences.

“I was planning to go to Austin to help my family, and when I realized they found aid, I then thought, I have a truck and trailer, maybe we can quickly fill it with donated supplies,” Griffin said.

As of Monday morning, more than 15,000 Texans are without electricity following last week’s severe winter storm. Additionally, close to 9 million residents are still experiencing disruptions to clean drinking water.

Items requested for the drive include individually wrapped snacks, personal protective equipment like masks and hand sanitizer, canned food and cleaning supplies. The full list of requested supplies and other information can be found on Tuscaloosa Action Facebook page.