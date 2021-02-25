Preview | APO to debut virtual Guerilla Theatre performance this Saturday

Thespians and theatre lovers alike can watch a student-led production in the comfort of their homes this Saturday night thanks to UA’s Alpha Psi Omega (APO), the local chapter of a national fine arts honor society.

Guerrilla Theatre is APO’s semi-monthly cabaret event where student members can impress their audience and express themselves. Each participating student may lead a performance of 10 minutes or less.

The handful of UA students will debut their performances exclusively on the APO Gamma Gamma YouTube page.

What: An 8- to 10-student showcase of acting and performative prowess.

Who: APO is a national fine arts honor society. Any member or new member candidate of the Gamma Gamma chapter may participate.



When: The event will premiere Saturday, Feb. 27 from 7 p.m. until roughly 9 p.m.



Where: The event will be live on APO’s YouTube channel.

Why: Guerrilla Theatre is a philanthropy event. Although the event is free, viewers are recommended to donate $2 or any dollar amount they wish. All proceeds go to Five Horizons Health Services, a nonprofit organization specialized in supporting the general and sexual health of Tuscaloosa citizens who are below the poverty line. Donations will be submitted through APO’s CashApp donation link, which will be provided on the YouTube livestream.

Production Manager Benton Davis said the event also gives members an opportunity to show off less conventional work that would not otherwise be showcased in polished productions.“One of our students last year did Yoko Ono’s cut piece, which is basically where they stand on stage in clothing and anyone who wants to can come and cut a piece of their clothing off,” he said. “People will do music, paint a painting on stage or do dance. It’s really just bringing together all of the different fine arts.”

Preview image courtesy of Daniel Phobes / Alpha Psi Omega.