Preview | Alabama men’s golf hopes to stay up to par in LSU invitational

The Crimson Tide will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to compete in the LSU Invitational this weekend. Starting on Friday, the Alabama men’s golf team looks to continue its momentum from last weekend.

Alabama had a good showing in Gainesville, placing sixth overall. The Crimson Tide adjusted to slower greens and a tight schedule seemingly with ease. Alabama head coach Jay Seawell said the team is doing all the right things, but it needs to stay consistent. LSU INVITATIONAL FIELD Alabama

Arkansas State

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana Tech

LSU

Mississippi

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

“I think that we went back and looked at stats from last week and we really just want to continue with the process that we were [using],” Seawell said. “We felt that we were a few little things away from being very successful last week at Florida.”

The team will be tested again this weekend; the 7,700-yard course in Baton Rouge is longer than any course the team has played, but Seawell is confident that they will respond well to the challenge.

COVID-19 has already affected the schedule this season, and Alabama is competing against yet another SEC-dominated field. But the players know how well the team stacks up against the other SEC foes, and their energy has heightened – putting them at a clear advantage.

Still, Alabama can’t get too focused on the competition, Seawell said.

“I think it’s the nature of our game, it’s the nature of what we have to do every day. There’s no defense, no defensive coordinators in golf, you just play,” Seawell said. “I think you try to do that every day and play to the best of your ability and not get caught up in what maybe somebody else is doing.”

That’s exactly what Alabama did last week in Gainesville, Florida. The Crimson Tide paid little attention to the poor rounds by other teams and shot 10-under in the third round of last week’s tournament. The team looks to continue that in another deep SEC field.

The starting five for Alabama will remain the same, with seniors Wilson Furr and Davis Shore leading the way. Furr and Shore are joined by freshman J.P. Cave and sophomores Thomas Ponder and Clay Claycomb. Alabama sophomore Jack Goldasich will be making his individual debut for the Crimson Tide.

Tee time for the LSU Invitational is at 8:30 a.m. from Friday through Sunday. Check our Twitter for updates by following @CWSports.