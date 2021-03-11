Culture Picks | These five artists have us psyched for the Grammys

Twenty-two artists will score music’s biggest night. We have high hopes for these five.

The Recording Academy announced Sunday that 22 performers will perform at center stage for Grammy Awards’ 63rd ceremony on March 14, when the awards broadcast will be hosted by late night comedian Trevor Noah.

Though the list of nominees and categories was released in November 2020, the number of possible performers and their identities were unknown until March 7, when the show posted the list across all social media sites.

All but Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion received a dedicated Instagram video prior to the full list being announced. Stallion did not receive any sort of Instagram video shoutout.

Of those 22 artists, here are five performers that I am dying to see take the stage on Sunday night.

HAIM

For one, I am amped to see what California trio Haim has to offer.

I have been a fan of the troupe of sisters since I was 12 years old, and seeing the girls get the recognition they so rightfully deserve brings a smile to my face. Even if they take home no Grammys, I’ll be delighted just to see them perform on any network.

In terms of performance speculations, the group is as versatile as its sizzling album on the docket for Album of the Year.

“The Steps” is the fourth single from the band’s critically-acclaimed album “Women in Music Pt. III” and the most commercially successful track from it. The group also performed on Taylor Swift’s 2020 album “Evermore” with the track “No Body, No Crime.”

The three sisters met Swift again on their album with a remix to their track “Gasoline.” So I would expect a little medley or group performance between the four women. “The Steps” was used in the band’s Instagram promotional video, and it is also nominated for Best Rock Performance.



JOHN MAYER

Next on my list of all-time favorites is Top 40 pop turned American-roots singer John Mayer.

Because Mayer is not nominated at all this year, he will be a wild-card performer. I would expect his breakthrough 2019 single “New Light” to be performed, or even a throwback performance similar to Chris Martin’s with tracks like “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Gravity” or “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.” No explicit or obvious track was played on Mayer’s Instagram video, which intrigues me.

What played during his video preview was a very rhythmic drum solo. This could be thematic of Mayer’s recent involvement with American jam rock and psychedelic band Grateful Dead, or it could simply mean his performance is gonna be a long one. Either way I am excited to see what he has in store for viewers.

With Mayer’s performance being utterly shrouded in mystery, and his close association with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Weir, I hope to see Mayer perform what most would describe as the best trip ever. He might not, and he might appeal to the radio-friendly indie lovers with a song like “New Light.” I would not be mad at that.

BRITTANY HOWARD

The Alabama Shakes singer is quite literally a jack of all trades, nominated in three different genres. Her three nominated songs are a trifecta for any fan of the local Alabama music scene. I would say any of the three tracks are equally likely, though “Stay High” is the most nominated and the most listened to track across multiple streaming platforms. “Stay High” was also the track played during Howard’s Instagram video.

Howard is not only an Alabama native, hence my local pride jumping out, but she is influential across every landscape she sings. I mean, you saw how she was nominated for songs beyond genre lines. She is that monumental and powerful. We love to see women succeed. Howard’s album “Jaime” is also one of the highest-scoring albums rated on Pitchfork I have ever seen, with a score of 8.6 out of 10 possible points. That is a feat many singers fail to achieve particularly in the 2010s.

DUA LIPA

Traversing across sonical plains, we come across Dua Lipa and her album “Future Nostalgia,” a euphony of ‘80s and ‘90s synthpop with modern pop and hip hop influences.

Lipa is the highest nominated artist performing at this year’s Grammys, though she falls short of last year’s most nominated singer: Lizzo.

“Don’t Start Now,” the leading single off of Lipa’s album “Future Nostalgia,” is nominated in three categories. Her third single, “Break My Heart,” was featured under non-classical producer Andrew Watt’s Producer of the Year nomination as well.

She and Bad Bunny are both performing this Sunday, so a performance of “UN DIA (One Day)” is possible, if not very likely. “Don’t Start Now” was the song played during Lipa’s Instagram promotional reveal.

HARRY STYLES

For my final pick, I have to choose none other than the man who makes everyone experience “bi panic.” It is Redditch singer and former One Direction member Harry Styles.

Styles’s album “Fine Line” was a goldmine of goodies for pop, indie and folk listeners alike, similar to Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

“Watermelon Sugar” was the song played during Styles’s Instagram reveal video. Both “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You” are nominated this year, and both tracks were like glue on the Billboard charts for weeks at a time. The likelihood of seeing either track performed, or even both, is high.

HOW TO WATCH

The Grammys telecast airs at 7 p.m. Central Time on CBS, so be prepared to channel surf in advance. You’re welcome.