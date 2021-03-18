Got a springtime football craving? One Tuscaloosa team has the solution

In a city that thrives on football, spring can be a little bittersweet. Tuscaloosans miss tailgates, Saturdays at Bryant-Denny and the fun of having something to do on the weekends. Tuscaloosa has hope for those who crave football in the spring. One of the city’s hidden gems is semi-pro football team Alabama Steel.

Founded by Jeffrey Eiland, 2019 Independent American Football League’s (IAFL) Man of the Year, the Steel is well on its way to becoming a top-notch program on and off the field. Head coach Le’Von Pears, a Mobile native and Southern Mississippi alum, spent his entire life on the field. Pears accepted a position at Holy Spirit High School here in Tuscaloosa before moving onto the developmental league with the Steel. Football runs deep with the men of the Steel organization.

“I love football,” said DeVante’ Brown, the Steel’s quarterback and receivers coach. “I’ve loved it since day one. I got into coaching because I always wanted to coach and be a mentor, and the Steel gave me that opportunity.”

Beyond football, the Alabama Steel organization mentors its players with job opportunities, college admissions and networking opportunities. The program provides a growing chance for those who don’t have the traditional college to the NFL career track dream. The Steel gives shots to those who didn’t necessarily have the grades to attend college, college graduates who aren’t ready to leave the playing field and young men from all walks of life that want the chance to shine on the field.

“Football is like life,” Eiland said. “How will you react when you’re down, when you’re hit hard or even when you’re winning? God has placed me here to help change the area and lives around me, around us, and it is through this sport, football. That is what the Steel is for… the young men work so hard for this chance, because most of these guys have been overlooked. This is that next step to actually show off their talent once again.”

The entire Steel staff, coaches and players commit to this program on a voluntary basis, and there is hope that the program one day can operate year-round with both full-time and part-time employees with the support of the community and surrounding areas.

Kristie Eiland, wife of owner Jeffrey Eiland and the team’s director of operations, says that she hopes the team can extend its outreach in the community exponentially with canned food drives, school supply drives and donations to alleviate unpaid lunch debts in public schools.

Despite the new challenges posed by COVID-19, the Steel prevailed all the way to the divisional championship game in its 2020 season. The team only lost by one point to the division champions.

As of November, three players from the 2020 roster have been signed international professional contracts to compete in the Liga Futbol Americano de Mexico (FAM) league in Mexico City, alongside former Alabama standout Trent Richardson.

The 2021 spring league kicked off March 6 against the Alabama Sabers, with Tuscaloosa’s Central High School serving as the Steel’s home field host. The Steel fought hard but ended up falling 21-20 to the Sabers. The next game will take place 4 p.m. Saturday against the Fairhope Storm at Central High. Tickets are $10. Season tickets can be purchased for $35.