Your guide to UA’s very own radio shows and podcasts

With thousands of podcasts and radio shows to choose from, it’s not always easy to find ones that you love. From true crime and comedy to beauty and health, these audio bites have a little bit of something for everyone if you take the time to find a good one.

If you want to show your support for The University of Alabama’s faculty and students who are braving the world of podcasts and radio shows, then look no further. Here’s a list of the University’s best listening material for your walk across campus or homework procrastination session.

College can be a difficult time for any student. From anxiety and depression to relationships and finances, college students often struggle when entering the new world of adulthood, especially when it comes to mental health.

Enter B.J. Guenther, a staff therapist at the UA Counseling Center.

Guenther decided to create a radio show centered around mental health in college in 2013 in order to make mental health advice more accessible.

Before listening to “Brain Matters,” you might think that Guenther will just tell you to drink more water or go see a therapist. You’d be wrong, because “Brain Matters” delves deep into the obscure world of mental health. From contemplating how ghosts are good for your mental health to giving advice on how to cope with loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, Guenther’s radio show is never boring and always intriguing.

In a recent episode aired on WVUA 90.3, Guenther and a veterinary social worker from Ohio talked about the fascinating world of veterinary social work and how it’s used to help patients grieving the loss of their pets or dealing with animals who have previously been abused.

This episode has not been uploaded to “Brain Matters” online platforms yet, but soon it will join the ranks of the other fun and informative content that “Brain Matters” has to offer.

Guenther’s personal favorite episodes are the ones that deal with animals, including the episode where a UAPD canine officer and his canine partner talked about the world of opioid addiction.

Don’t be disheartened though if you’re looking for some good old-fashioned mental health advice. Guenther offers both new and old tips and tricks for feeling better mentally and physically.

In past episodes of “Brain Matters,” Guenther and guests have tackled non-traditional anxiety treatments, how to help friends who may be feeling suicidal and tips on managing your finances when you have a mental illness, among many other critical topics.

Whether you need solid mental health advice or just another educational podcast to listen to on your morning commute, “Brain Matters” has a little something for everyone. You’ll definitely never be bored when listening. Guenther is a lively and charismatic host who clearly knows a lot about the field of mental health.

Listen to “Brain Matters” every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on WVUA 90.7 The Capstone. You can also listen to past episodes on Apple Podcasts and voices.ua.edu.

When it comes to health and wellness, the internet has a wealth of information available at your fingertips. But that isn’t always a good thing. It’s easy to become overwhelmed with all of the different advice, data and information, particularly when you’re just a college student trying to make healthier choices.

This is where The University of Alabama’s very own Sheena Gregg, a registered dietitian on campus who works to help students achieve their health goals, and Whitney Pape, the manager of fitness service at the UA Recreation Center, can help.

Together Gregg and Pape make the perfect health and wellness team, with Gregg providing nutrition advice and Pape talking about the fitness side of wellness.

While both hosts are clearly knowledgeable in their respective fields, they’re also experts when it comes to knowing how hard it can be to reach fitness and nutrition goals.

Whether you need tips on how to stay motivated or how to support a loved one struggling with an eating disorder, “Sheena and Whitney” have your back.

“Fit2BTide” excels as a health and wellness program because it’s down-to-earth and rejects the preachiness that other health and wellness programming often pushes on consumers. “Sheena and Whitney” push the idea that health goals aren’t always easy to stick to and you should be proud of yourself for just trying, particularly if you’re a college student.

Also, unlike most other health podcasts, “Sheena and Whitney” regularly mention the UA Recreation Center and campus events, making the whole show seem a lot more personal.

You can listen to Fit2BTide every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on WVUA 90.7 The Capstone, on Apple Podcasts and voices.ua.edu.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Crimson Tide’s 2021 basketball season, then you’ve really been missing out. In one of our best seasons in years, UA men’s and women’s basketball is a hot topic on campus. If you’re just as invested as everyone else or you feel a little out of the loop, look no further than “Bama Baseline.”

“Bama Baseline” is hosted by a group of avid basketball fans who know their stuff. Whether you need a recap of the past weekend or a preview for the upcoming one, this podcast by WVUA-FM will make you into a Crimson Tide Basketball expert for both the men’s and the women’s teams.

With “Bama Baseline,” you’ll feel you’re in the studio with the guys while you listen. With both UA basketball teams doing great this season, there’s no better time to start listening.

You can listen to “Bama Baseline” on Apple Podcasts or voices.ua.edu.