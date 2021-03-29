Cultured | Jeffrey & Leah go to the Men in Music Business Conference

Welcome to the jungle, and by the jungle, we mean Lana Del Rey’s new album.

This week Jeffrey & Leah are broadcasting live from the Lana Del Rey Inaugural Men in Music Business Conference. Just kidding! That’s not real.

But do you know what is real? Hannah Montana’s bizarre Twitter-confined comeback. Also that iconic “Sex and the City” moment when Carrie tells Big, “Forget you know my name.” And, forgettably, the Netflix promotional clip for “Country Comfort” in which a guy’s second line is just saying, “Dang!” in an exaggerated southern accent.

