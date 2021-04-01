StopAsianHate: UA hosts vigil for victims of anti-Asian hate crimes 

UA’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is hosting a vigil to remember the victims of the recent Atlanta shootings and to acknowledge the increase in bias and anti-Asian hate crimes. The event will take place April 1 between 6 and 8 p.m. at Foster Auditorium.

“This event is significant because it is the first event on campus to address anti-Asian hate crime,” said Myungjin Jung, president of the Korean Student Association. “As an organization that stands for Korean students, this will be very meaningful since we can feel there are allies on our side and they are willing to prevent this type of crime.”

Eight people were killed on March 16, including six Asian women, when a 21-year-old man went on a shooting spree inside three spa parlors in Atlanta. The Division of DEI released a statement three days after the shootings that condemned anti-Asian hate crimes and included hate crime reporting and ally resources for those affected. The Division of DEI’s statement was signed by G. Christine Taylor, VP for DEI, and Teresa Wise, associate provost for international education and global outreach.

“We have a commitment to justice for all and establishing and sustaining a culture of inclusivity is a core value of our institution,” Taylor and Wise said. “As such, we stand today in solidarity as allies with our AAPI community members. As we support them, we also stand in opposition to all hate crimes, bias acts against the AAPI community at large and the ideology that fuels them.”

The vigil is sponsored by Chinese Faculty and Staff Association, Korean Faculty and Staff Association, Asian American Student Association, Chinese Student Association, Korean Student Association, the Division of DEI and UA Athletics.

Participants are asked to register for the event and submit their pledges to end hate crimes and bias incidents to diversity@ua.edu. Submissions may be included on the division’s website.

After the vigil, the Division of DEI will hold webinars via Zoom throughout April to address anti-Asian hate and bias. More information will be made available on the DEI website.