Two Alabama gymnasts scored perfect 10.0’s on April 2 to propel Alabama to the regional final on April 3. Sophomore Luisa Blanco’s 10.0 on the balance beam and sophomore Makarri Doggette’s 10.0 on the uneven bars were the first 10.0’s by any Alabama gymnasts since 2017. Alabama will join Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri at the regional final at Coleman Coliseum.