GALLERY: UA community gathers for Luke Ratliff memorial

UA senior Matthew Travis organized a memorial service for members of the UA community to remember the life of Luke Ratliff, a UA senior who died on April 2, 2021. Several people, including Travis, Athletic Director Greg Byrne and men’s basketball team member Tyler Barnes spoke about the impact Ratliff had on their lives and the University of Alabama. UA President Stuart Bell and members of the men’s basketball team were also in attendance to support the Ratliff family.