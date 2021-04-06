UA to hold Tapping on the Mound Friday

The in-person ceremony is open only to honorees and two guests.

The University of Alabama will hold its annual Tapping on the Mound ceremony this Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony will cap off Honors Week, an annual tradition from the University to recognize achievement of students and faculty. Omicron Delta Kappa, Mortar Board, Blue Key National Honor Society and The Anderson Society will induct new members.

This year’s ceremony is only open to honorees and their two guests to maintain UA COVID-19 safety protocols. It will be held at The Mound on the west side of the Quad. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Foster Auditorium and honorees will be limited to a single guest.

“Although this year’s in-person ceremony will have some modifications, we thought it was important to use Honors Day, again, as an opportunity to highlight how far our students and our nation have come since this time last year,” said Dr. Rosalind Moore-Miller, executive director of student engagement with UA’s Division of Student Life. “Despite a pandemic, these students represent a group who have academically excelled and have continued to build on the legacy of excellence at UA.”

The Center for Public Television and Radio will livestream the event on the UA Parent and Family Programs Facebook page.