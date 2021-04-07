SGA senators, executive officers sworn in for upcoming year

The new group of senators will vote on Fields’ cabinet picks Wednesday night

Jillian Fields was sworn in as the 110th Student Government Association (SGA) president Tuesday afternoon at the Gorgas House, along with newly elected senators and executive council members.

Outgoing President Demarus Joiner and his cabinet attended. At the ceremony, Fields dissolved Joiner’s administration and formally stepped into the role with her first executive order as SGA president.

Fields said the ceremony was bittersweet. She said it was difficult to see this year’s seniors leave, as many have been involved with the SGA all four years of their college experiences.

“While I am so excited, and of course nervous, to be taking the reins, I am extremely saddened to see our seniors go,” Fields said. “I will never be able to thank them for everything they have done.”

Fields said she plans to “build on the momentum” created by Joiner and his team in an effort to unite campus and advocate for students everywhere.

“I am confident that our council and executive cabinets are going to work their hardest to ensure that we are embodying the voices of the students,” Fields said

Fields’ first executive order allows her to appoint her new cabinet. The president’s cabinet is a group appointed by the elected president, and includes positions like press secretary, deputy chief of staff and speaker of the senate, among others.

During election week, Fields said that she was looking forward to creating a diverse cabinet to compensate for the lack of diversity among this year’s executive candidates.

Fields’ cabinet will be subject to confirmation from the newly inaugurated senate and will be announced after a vote at Wednesday’s senate meeting, which Fields called for in an executive order after the ceremony.

Last year’s inauguration was held virtually a few weeks after the University extended spring break and transitioned to online learning.