The CW is hiring!

Do you want to stretch your storytelling skills while getting first-hand experience in the journalism field? Are you passionate about recruiting a diverse team to elevate student voices and tell the stories of our campus?

The Crimson White is currently accepting applications for managing editor, desk editor and assistant desk editor positions for the 2021-2022 school year. Responsibilities will begin in early summer and carry through the spring semester.

The deadline to apply is Friday, April 23 at 11:59 p.m. Zoom interviews will be held between May 3 and 7.

All editorial positions are paid. Stipend amounts listed in the job descriptions are estimates based on this year’s pay. You can fill out the application here, and if you can’t decide on the perfect role, feel free to apply for more than one. For more detailed job descriptions, click here.

Who are we?

The Crimson White is The University of Alabama’s student-run newspaper. We publish a twice-weekly email newsletter and produce daily online content for more than 60,000 readers. After a year of virtual production, we will be returning to print with a monthly special edition. You can see examples of this year’s special editions here.

In the last year, our staff was called on by a number of national news outlets, including The New York Times, CNN and Time Magazine, to provide insight into campus events. We’ve broken national news, investigated injustice and garnered top awards for our coverage of the campus community.

Our alumni have gone on to a number of successful careers inside and outside of the media world. Some of our current staff members have been published in or featured on national news outlets, and alumni have secured jobs at The New York Times, CNN, Time Magazine, Sports Illustrated, the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, The Chicago Tribune and AL.com. Others are teaching the next generation, working in government, writing books and advocating for change on both wide and local scales.

Who are we looking for?

Ideally, editors should have at least two years of experience in campus or professional media. But, many of our staff members are not journalism majors, and you don’t need to be either. We’re looking for dedicated students from all corners of campus who are passionate about telling stories in new and engaging ways.

Students from underrepresented social, ethnic and economic backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply.

We are currently accepting applications for the highlighted positions:

Editors should have a track record of taking on ambitious assignments and should feel comfortable leading a team. They are expected to foster a welcoming work environment by recruiting diverse applicants and being willing to teach applicable skills to contributing writers, photographers, videographers and designers.

Staff and contributor applications will open in August.

Have questions? Send them to Keely Brewer, kkbrewer@crimson.ua.edu.