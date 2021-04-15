University+will+offer+vaccines+to+all+students+beginning+April+19

Students who have received a vaccine from another provider are encouraged to disclose their vaccinated status to the University.

The Student Health Center (SHC) will offer the Pfizer vaccine to all students aged 16 or older beginning Monday.

Students can schedule a first dose appointment through the SHC patient portal. A second dose appointment will be scheduled during the first. Insurance information will be requested when students sign up for an appointment, but the vaccine will be provided to everyone for free regardless of insurance coverage.

The University encourages all students to be vaccinated, but urges those who will not be in Tuscaloosa for the second dose to schedule an appointment elsewhere.

Students, faculty and staff who have already received a vaccine from a facility other than the University Medical Center (UMC) or SHC are asked to complete this form.

“Appointments will be scheduled during regular SHC operating hours and will depend on vaccine supply and student demand,” according to a UA News release.

The University has not disclosed further information about vaccine supply or the number of students who have received vaccines.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and Governor Kay Ivey expanded vaccine eligibility to include those aged 16 or older beginning April 5.