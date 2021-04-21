Campus community to discuss Chauvin verdict 

Derek Chauvin is guilty on all counts, a jury ruled. Now, campus DEI leaders are asking: “Where do we go from here?”

The University of Alabama’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a virtual event titled “Where Do We Go From Here? The Chauvin Case and Social Justice” on April 21 at 6 p.m.

Derek Chauvin, formerly an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, was dismissed in May 2020 after he killed a handcuffed George Floyd. On April 20, after the deadly arrest sparked nationwide protests, a jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges of murder and manslaughter.

UA President Stuart Bell announced the event in an email hours after Chauvin was found guilty. In the message, he highlighted the importance of the University’s current diversity plan, the Path Forward Diversity Report.

“As a University, we will continue our Path Forward, including our mission of changing lives — not just through education, research and service — but also building on the values of inclusivity, respect and justice for all,” Bell said.

UA students, faculty and staff can register for the event online.

Professor of law Montré D. Corodine and director of system security Steve Anderson will “discuss the [Floyd] case and its effects.”

Corodine was also involved in an UA-sponsored discussion with the defense attorney of George Zimmerman, the officer who shot and killed Trayvon Martin.

Anderson is an alumnus of the UA criminal justice department and served on the Tuscaloosa Police Department for nearly two decades. He began working for the UA system in 2019 after retiring from TPD.

Bell provided a link to both the webinar and a collaboration with the DEI Intercultural Diversity Center, the Counseling Center and the Student Care and Well-Being Office, which are offering support and resources for all students, faculty and staff. He stressed the importance of seeking help during this time.

“The tragic events that have occurred over the last several months, and that led to today’s verdict in the murder of George Floyd, have impacted us all — especially our communities of color…I encourage our campus community to seek out campus resources and to support one another.”