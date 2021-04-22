UA+COVID-leave+program+will+end+May+15

Staggered work schedules will also end on May 15. The following Monday, all employees will return to campus for regular hours.

The University’s COVID paid leave and other temporary COVID accommodations for faculty, staff and student employees will expire on May 15.

UA President Stuart Bell authorized paid leave for campus employees to replace the federal benefits that expired on Dec. 31, 2020. Similar to the federal program, the University-provided paid leave allows employees up to 80 hours for COVID-related illness and complications.

The University’s COVID leave is paid at two-thirds of the regular rate of pay. Employees can use other accrued leave to supplement the remaining one-third pay.

Regular leave balances will not be impacted by the termination of the COVID leave program.

The University is ending its COVID leave program because of low infection rates on campus, increased availability of vaccines and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. There has been one positive test reported by faculty and staff to the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard in the past two weeks.

Faculty and staff who previously scheduled paid leave can use that leave until May 31, but no hours can be redeemed after this date. New COVID leave requests must be submitted by May 15.

Staggered work schedules will also end on May 15. The following Monday, all employees will return to campus for regular hours.

“We appreciate the dedication, flexibility and resolve shown by UA employees over the last year,” the announcement said.