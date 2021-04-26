Preview | How UA and the city will remember April 27 tornadoes

A decade after deadly tornadoes destroyed much of Tuscaloosa, local leadership will host a number of memorials and service opportunities to remember those who lost their lives.

A deadly tornado touched down in Tuscaloosa on April 27, 2011, in a day of destruction that killed 53 people in the county. CW File

The City of Tuscaloosa and the University will hold memorials on Tuesday to honor the victims of the April 27, 2011 tornado that killed 53 people in Tuscaloosa – including six UA students. The memorial events will commemorate the 10 year anniversary of the tornado.

The University of Alabama

What: Tuscaloosa Tornado Ten Year Anniversary Memorial Event

When: Tuesday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

Where: Denny Chimes

Denny Chimes will ring 53 times at 5:13 p.m. — the time the tornado touched down — in honor of those killed in Tuscaloosa County.

Mayor Walt Maddox and the Tuscaloosa City Council

What: Tornado Anniversary Vigil

When: Tuesday, April 27 at 5 p.m.

Where: Sites of new memorial plaques as listed below

Mary Harmon Park 2901 Greensboro Ave. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Alberta Park 2614 University Blvd. E. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Forest Lake (City Walk Bike Trail) 107 18th St. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The city is encouraging churches, universities and businesses to ring chimes or bells for one minute beginning at 5:13 p.m.

Center for Service and Leadership

The UA Center for Service and Leadership is selling memorial T-shirts to benefit the Acts of Kindness Student Relief Fund.

The CSL is also sponsoring two volunteer opportunities for UA students and employees.

Wings of Grace donation sorting

When: Tuesday, April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Wings of Grace, 3101 Alabama Ave NE, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Wings of Grace is a disaster relief organization that began after the tornado in 2011 and still operates to provide assistance to people in need. Volunteers can register here.

Temporary Emergency Services donation sorting

When: Tuesday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Temporary Emergency Services, 1705 15th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Temporary Emergency Services is a program that helps people in crisis situations. Volunteers can register here.