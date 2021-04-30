Students+required+to+reconnect+to+Eduroam+May+5

Students will be required to reconnect to the Eduroam WiFi network using their myBama email address on May 5.

Instead of signing in with a myBama username, Eduroam emails will be used instead. The move required for compliance with Eduroam guidelines.

For users who have already signed in to Eduroam, they will need to disconnect from the network and sign in again using the new login information.

Faculty who use an alias email will need to use their full, original email to access Eduroam.

Instructions on how to login to rejoin Eduroam can be found on the Office of Information Technology’s website.