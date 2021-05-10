Student+emails+move+to+Microsoft

This weekend, UA’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) moved student Crimson email accounts from Google to Microsoft O365. Beginning May 10, students must access their emails through Outlook.

Students should visit the Outlook website on May 10 to sign in with their Crimson email addresses and myBama passwords. All student emails ending in “@ua.edu” will become “@crimson.ua.edu.”

After the transfer, students will be able to access Google Drive and other related Google Workspace tools using their Crimson emails, but users will not be able to send or receive emails via Gmail after May 9.

Meagan Bennett, director of customer relations for the OIT, said hosting student emails in Microsoft O365 will provide enhanced cybersecurity measures and limit the number of phishing emails. It will also create a cohesive directory since faculty and staff email accounts are hosted in Microsoft.

The Student Government Association (SGA) established a task force on Sept. 24 to create recommendations for the migration of student email accounts. SGA Press Secretary Olivia Davis said the decision was made to enhance cybersecurity and to better equip UA students for the use of Microsoft O365 in the workplace.

Students can find more information on the OIT website. For questions, concerns or help during the transition, the University’s IT Service Desk is available at (205) 348-5555 or itsd@ua.edu.