Campus+mask+mandate+lifted+for+vaccinated+individuals

Face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals in most locations on campus. Unvaccinated faculty, staff and students are still required to wear face coverings inside campus buildings.

Current health and safety guidelines require face coverings in some locations, like on the Crimson Ride buses, inside the University Medical Center (UMC) and inside the Student Health Center (SHC).

A minimum of three feet of physical distancing is still required on campus.

The decision was made with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the UA System Health and Safety Task Force.

“With their guidance, I am confident we will have a full, normal on-campus experience as our students, faculty and staff return for the Fall 2021 semester,” UA System Chancellor Finis St. John said.

The University said an individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students, faculty and staff are asked to report their off-campus vaccinations on the UA Health Info website.

The University is offering the vaccine to the campus community. Faculty, staff and Capstone Village residents can schedule an appointment at the UMC. Student vaccinations are conducted at the SHC.