How Gov. Kay Ivey’s ban on vaccine passports will affect UA 

Under Ivey’s new legislation, the University can’t require proof of immunization against COVID-19.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill on Monday, May 24 prohibiting public entities and private businesses from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

The bill also bans state and local governments from issuing any proof of immunization.

Schools will not be allowed to require the COVID-19 vaccine under Ivey’s bill, but will still be permitted to mandate immunizations required before January 2021, including meningitis, measles and tuberculosis vaccines.

The University lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals the same day Ivey signed the bill. Unvaccinated people are still required to wear masks on campus.

Shane Dorrill, assistant director of communications, said Ivey’s legislation does not conflict with the UA System’s current vaccination plans.

“The UA System is not requiring the COVID-19 vaccines for members of our campus communities currently, ” Dorrill said. “However, the System strongly encourages everyone to receive the vaccine.”

The current bill limits the University from requiring the COVID-19 vaccination in the future.

In a campus-wide email sent on Tuesday, UA President Stuart Bell urged UA students and faculty to get vaccinated.

“Please carefully consider being vaccinated as we continue to plan for normal, on-campus operations this fall. Please help us protect yourself — and our community — by being vaccinated,” Bell said.

On Twitter, Ivey encouraged Alabama citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I made the choice to get the #COVID19 vaccine & glad for the peace of mind it brings,” Ivey wrote. “I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, & if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Distribution Dashboard reports 2.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered. More than 30% of Alabama residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 27% have been fully vaccinated.