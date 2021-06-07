Saban’s contract extended through 2028 season 

UA Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday that Nick Saban’s contract has been extended through the 2028 season.

The new contract maintains Saban’s leadership through Feb. 28, 2029.

His current base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million for the current year will increase annually, and he will receive an $800,000 contract completion benefit at the end of the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contract years.

“Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career,” Saban said. “Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep.”

Saban prepares to lead his 15th season with the Crimson Tide. Under his leadership, Alabama has won six national championships and seven SEC championships with a record of 170-23.

Alabama has been a national leader with 106 Alabama players selected in the NFL Draft since 2009, including 29 first round picks. The Crimson Tide’s six first round picks in this year’s draft tied the NFL Draft record.

“From the success of his teams on the field, to the accolades off the field and the accomplishments in the classroom, we could not be prouder of this program and what Coach Saban has done to create a championship culture in all aspects,” Byrne said.

Nick and Terry Saban have been active in the Tuscaloosa community since arriving in 2007. Through Nick’s Kids Foundation, they have raised almost $10 million.

The Sabans have donated $1 million to UA scholarship funds and recently announced plans for the Saban Center, a community partnership that will bring STEM programs, theater, outdoor recreating and interactive learning under one roof for Tuscaloosa children and families.