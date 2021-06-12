We Rate Ratings | Meredith Cummings from C&IS

In the premiere episode of We Rate Ratings, a podcast inspired by “Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet,” hosts Monica and Josh discuss Spotify ads and cringey 2010s trends before they’re joined by Meredith Cummings, a UA College of Communication and Information Sciences senior instructor.

Together the trio unpack the constructive, mean and oddly personal depths of Cummings’ Rate My Professor reviews while learning what it means to choose joy in the classroom.