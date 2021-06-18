We Rate Ratings | Garrett Bridger Gilmore from English
In the second episode of “We Rate Ratings” hosts, Monica and Josh discuss their recent vacations before welcoming guest Garrett Bridger Gilmore, a UA instructor in both English and Race and Gender studies.
Together they discuss, Gilmore’s positive RMP reviews, his unique teaching style, how he navigates teaching African American literature and his hopes for the upcoming semester.
