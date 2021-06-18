UA+to+host+in-person+commencement+on+July+31

The University of Alabama will hold summer commencement ceremonies on Saturday, July 31 at Coleman Coliseum.

Summer 2021 commencement ceremonies will take place in person, and more than 1,000 candidates are expected to attend the two ceremonies.

Unlike previous commencement ceremonies, the University will not limit the number of guests a graduate can invite.

Guests will not be required to have a ticket, unlike the spring commencement ceremonies where each graduate was limited to four guests.

Those who are not vaccinated must wear masks, and the University asks that attendees who will require a mask bring their own. Guest groups must maintain three feet of distance from each other.

Summer commencement will be split into two ceremonies. The 8:30 a.m. ceremony will feature the Capstone College of Nursing, the College of Communication and Information Sciences, the College of Education, and the Culverhouse College of Business.

The second ceremony at noon will feature the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, the College of Human Environmental Sciences, the School of Social Work and the College of Community Health Sciences.

Those unable to attend in person can view the livestream on the University’s commencement website or tune into the radio broadcast of the event on the University’s radio station, 92.5 FM.