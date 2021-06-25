We Rate Ratings | Kevin Woolsey from Music

We+Rate+Ratings+with+special+guest+professor+Kevin+Woosley.

CW / Garrett Kennedy

Monica Nakashima and Josh LeBerte
June 25, 2021

This third installment of “We Rate Ratings” centers around all things music from Josh’s mini-rant about how people have been responding to Lorde’s new single “Solar Power,” to this weeks guest Kevin Woosley, a UA instructor in the music department.

Together the trio discusses why students may think “Intro to Listening” is an “easy A” course, Woosley’s music skills and his recent personal life change.

3: Kevin Woosley from Music

Apple Podcasts

https://voices.ua.edu/cw-podcasts/we-rate-ratings/we-rate-ratings-s01-e03-kevin-woosley-from-music/