We Rate Ratings | Kevin Woolsey from Music

This third installment of “We Rate Ratings” centers around all things music from Josh’s mini-rant about how people have been responding to Lorde’s new single “Solar Power,” to this weeks guest Kevin Woosley, a UA instructor in the music department.

Together the trio discusses why students may think “Intro to Listening” is an “easy A” course, Woosley’s music skills and his recent personal life change.

https://voices.ua.edu/cw-podcasts/we-rate-ratings/we-rate-ratings-s01-e03-kevin-woosley-from-music/