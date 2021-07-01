Former UA sorority president named director of fraternity and sorority life

Patricia “Tut” Wilson, a three-time UA graduate, will become the first executive director of fraternity and sorority life on July 15 after an eight-month long search.

The position is new to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“[Wilson] brings energy, vision, and leadership to our already excellent team,” Vice President for Student Life Myron Pope said in an email. “Her experience in strategic planning, developing relationships with various constituents, and advocating for students from recruitment through graduation make her an excellent fit for my vision for this position.”

Wilson graduated from the University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees that she earned over the course of seven years.

As a student, Wilson was president of Kappa Delta. She advised the sorority’s subsequent leaders as a member of the Council Advisory Board.

Since her graduation, Wilson has nine years of additional on-campus experience through both the Manderson Graduate School of Business and the Division of Advancement. In her most recent role, Wilson served as the University’s Director of Parent Philanthropy where she managed prospective donors to the University.

“With her experience, she understands well the culture and the role that the [Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life] plays in student development here at the Capstone,” Pope said in an email.

Previously, Assistant Vice President of Student Life Tim Hebson oversaw the division. When Hebson retired, Pope introduced the executive director position.

The search to fill the position began in November 2020. A committee of students, alumni, administrators and OFSL staff led the search. Candidates visited campus in early spring. The position was reopened and new candidates visited in May.

Pope said Wilson’s role as an advocate for students, staff, faculty and alumni “will position our fraternity and sorority community to be not only the biggest, but also the strongest in Alabama, in the SEC, and in the nation.”

The University of Alabama is home to over 10,000 students active in Greek life, accounting for about a third of the undergraduate student body.

According to the OFSL, the University has been the largest fraternity and sorority community in the nation since fall 2011. The University hosts 67 Greek-letter organizations, including social, pre-professional and honors groups.