DCH selects hospitalist services provider after six-month long search

The Druid City Hospital (DCH) Health System has selected Capstone Health Services Foundation and IN Compass Health as its hospitalist services provider after a six-month long search.

Capstone Health Services Foundation will provide hospitalist services while IN Compass Health will oversee staffing and management services. The joint contract will begin Oct. 1 at Northport Medical Center and Nov. 1 at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Capstone Health Services Foundation is affiliated with the University Medical Center. IN Compass Health is a physician staffing and management company based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

A hospitalist is a doctor who provides care to hospitalized patients, and is common for individuals who lack a primary care physician or whose primary care physician does not operate in the hospital.

IN Compass Health will oversee day-to-day operations, provide quality and care metrics for the hospitalist program, and recruit physicians in cooperation with Capstone.

“The combination of Capstone and IN Compass will be a strong partner with DCH in providing quality medical care and ensuring patient satisfaction at the hospitals,” said Bryan Kindred, president and CEO of the DCH Health System.

Capstone Health Services Foundation is part of the University’s College of Community Health Sciences and operates under University Hospitalist Group, the contractor that DCH elected not to renew.

In January 2021, DCH decided not to renew its contract with two local hospitalist management companies, Pinnacle Physician Group and University Hospitalist Group, despite its long-standing partnership with both organizations.

DCH’s decision to let the contract expire drew criticism from State Senator Bobby Singleton who published an open letter in The Crimson White. He criticized the replacement of in-state providers with out-of-state ones and said DCH should turn to local talent in its search for a new hospital services provider.